UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC South Installs Water Filtration Plant At Jandola

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:21 PM

FC South installs water filtration plant at Jandola

FC Headquarters South Monday installed a water filtration plant at Jandola Bazaar to provide clean drinking water to passengers and citizens

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) ::FC Headquarters South Monday installed a water filtration plant at Jandola Bazaar to provide clean drinking water to passengers and citizens.

Malik Pattu, Malik Amanullah, Malik Allah Khan, Malik Abdul Rehman, Malik Sher Khan, Malik Qabil Khan, Malik Haq Nawaz and other tribal elders while talking to media said that FC South were not only defending the homeland but also taking interest in resolving public issues on priority.

They said that FC South was on the one hand engaged in making sacrifices to maintain law and order in the areas while on the other providing basic facilities to people.

Sector Headquarters South and Gomal Scouts were at the forefront of serving humanity, special measures were being taken to ensure rations and financial assistance to the poor under their auspices.

The elders said the installation of filtration plant in Jandola Bazaar was a good initiative and thanked IGFC South, Sector Commander South and Commandant Gomal Scouts for the initiative.

Related Topics

Poor Water Law And Order Gomal Media

Recent Stories

Actor Shamoon Abbasi joins PTI

3 minutes ago

UVAS Business School arranges orientation for new ..

7 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed launches ‘Positive Customer’ ap ..

8 minutes ago

Modern technology to be introduced to improve cott ..

55 seconds ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales increase 18.96 % in ..

56 seconds ago

Macron says UN Security Council out of 'useful sol ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.