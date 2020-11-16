FC South installs water filtration plant at Jandola

FC Headquarters South Monday installed a water filtration plant at Jandola Bazaar to provide clean drinking water to passengers and citizens

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) ::FC Headquarters South Monday installed a water filtration plant at Jandola Bazaar to provide clean drinking water to passengers and citizens.

Malik Pattu, Malik Amanullah, Malik Allah Khan, Malik Abdul Rehman, Malik Sher Khan, Malik Qabil Khan, Malik Haq Nawaz and other tribal elders while talking to media said that FC South were not only defending the homeland but also taking interest in resolving public issues on priority.

They said that FC South was on the one hand engaged in making sacrifices to maintain law and order in the areas while on the other providing basic facilities to people.

Sector Headquarters South and Gomal Scouts were at the forefront of serving humanity, special measures were being taken to ensure rations and financial assistance to the poor under their auspices.

The elders said the installation of filtration plant in Jandola Bazaar was a good initiative and thanked IGFC South, Sector Commander South and Commandant Gomal Scouts for the initiative.