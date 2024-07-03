Open Menu

FC To Assist Police In Strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram Security: IG

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 07:50 PM

FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG

The Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad reviewed various on going initiatives including the new recruitments , the welfare of police officers, the effective security arrangements for Muharram with the assistance of Frontier Constablery, and the security measures taken through Safe City, and issued orders to the officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad reviewed various on going initiatives including the new recruitments , the welfare of police officers, the effective security arrangements for Muharram with the assistance of Frontier Constablery, and the security measures taken through Safe City, and issued orders to the officers.

According to the details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired important meetings at the Central Police Office Islamabad.

The meetings were attended by DIG Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq, DG Safe City Malik Jamil Zafar, and other senior police officers.

The senior police officers briefed IG Islamabad on the new recruitment process and the welfare of police officers. IG Islamabad reviewed the implementation of measures taken for new recruitments and the welfare of police officers.

He also issued orders to complete the recruitment process with merit and transparency, to include educated youth in the police force, and to take further steps for the welfare of police officers.

Additionally, IG Islamabad chaired a meeting consisting of senior police officers to ensure effective security arrangements in the Federal capital during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He reviewed the responsibilities of FC and the role of Safe City Islamabad for comprehensive security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Harram. FC will assist Islamabad Police in fulfilling its duties during Muharram, he added.

In the meeting, new targets were assigned to the IT and Technical teams regarding the installation of more cameras for better functionality of Safe City Islamabad during Muharram.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir Merit Packaging Limited Muharram IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingenc ..

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingency plan

2 minutes ago
 60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

2 minutes ago
 ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent busi ..

ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassador ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Ja ..

Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period

2 minutes ago
 Wimbledon day 3 results

Wimbledon day 3 results

2 minutes ago
 Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in ..

Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days

6 minutes ago
Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West ..

Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank

2 minutes ago
 Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultiv ..

Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO

6 minutes ago
 Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

6 minutes ago
 US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound fro ..

US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low

9 minutes ago
 DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain a ..

DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan