FC To Assist Police In Strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram Security: IG
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad reviewed various on going initiatives including the new recruitments , the welfare of police officers, the effective security arrangements for Muharram with the assistance of Frontier Constablery, and the security measures taken through Safe City, and issued orders to the officers.
According to the details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired important meetings at the Central Police Office Islamabad.
The meetings were attended by DIG Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq, DG Safe City Malik Jamil Zafar, and other senior police officers.
The senior police officers briefed IG Islamabad on the new recruitment process and the welfare of police officers. IG Islamabad reviewed the implementation of measures taken for new recruitments and the welfare of police officers.
He also issued orders to complete the recruitment process with merit and transparency, to include educated youth in the police force, and to take further steps for the welfare of police officers.
Additionally, IG Islamabad chaired a meeting consisting of senior police officers to ensure effective security arrangements in the Federal capital during Muharram-ul-Harram.
He reviewed the responsibilities of FC and the role of Safe City Islamabad for comprehensive security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Harram. FC will assist Islamabad Police in fulfilling its duties during Muharram, he added.
In the meeting, new targets were assigned to the IT and Technical teams regarding the installation of more cameras for better functionality of Safe City Islamabad during Muharram.
