FC to be set up 3-day free eye camp at DHQ Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Kalat Scouts will set up a 3-day free eye medical camp at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khuzdar from November 18 to 21.

According to spokesman of FC, the patients would be examined under the supervision of LRBT (Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust) specialist doctors.

The patients will be provided free treatment, examination, OPD, phaco surgery as well as free medicines and glasses in the free eye camp.