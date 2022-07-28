UrduPoint.com

FC Trainee Officers Visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 08:50 PM

FC trainee officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Under training Frontier Constabulary (FC) police officers from, Police Training College Chung on Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Under training Frontier Constabulary (FC) police officers from, Police Training College Chung on Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here.

According to the PSCA, the 13 member delegation was briefed about the working of the PSCA by DSP Coordination PPIC-3 Muhammad Kamran, he also took the officers on a visit to various departments.

Among the participants in the training course, 10 police officers were also given training in the operation and monitoring center, 15 Call Center, PUCAR 15 Center.

In addition, the officers were also briefed on advanced traffic management, e-challenging systems, data analysis center, LTE handsets, women safety app, and media management center.

On this occasion, the training officers said that visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority has become an integral part of the course. This project was important for change in police culture, they added.

Modern training of safe cities and anti-riot force will be helpful to perform duties in the best manners, they concluded.

