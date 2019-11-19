FC treats patients at free medical camp in Chaman

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan 's organized a day-long free medical camp at Chaman 's Dobandi area of Killa Abdullah district on Tuesday and treated a large number of patients suffering from various diseases.

According to FC spokesperson, camp was held on the special directives of Balochistan FC Inspector General Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, where the FC doctors examined the patients and also provided free of charge medicines. Despite providing facility of laboratory tests in the medical camp, some minor surgeries were also performed.

FC Chaman's Commandant Colonel Khuram Javed visited the medical camp and said FC Balochistan has been organizing medical camp in remote and backward areas of Balochistan for provision of basic health facilities to citizens at their doorsteps.

He also distributed gifts and rations among children several needy families during free medical camps in the area.

On the occasion, people appreciated the FC regarding provision healthcare facilities to them in establishing free medical camp.