FCA for September witnessed Rs 2.93 per unit decrease: Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Spokesperson Power Division on Wednesday said that the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the billing month of September witnessed a Rs 2.93 per unit decrease as compared to last month while the power tariff increased by Rs 1.

74 per unit under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

By merging both the adjustments, the domestic consumers using up to 300 units and agri consumers would get relief of Rs 2.19 per unit and Rs 2.65 per unit (including tax) respectively in the billing month of September, said a statement issued here.