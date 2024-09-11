FCA For September Witnessed Rs 2.93 Per Unit Decrease: Power Division
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Spokesperson Power Division on Wednesday said that the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the billing month of September witnessed a Rs 2.93 per unit decrease as compared to last month while the power tariff increased by Rs 1.
74 per unit under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.
By merging both the adjustments, the domestic consumers using up to 300 units and agri consumers would get relief of Rs 2.19 per unit and Rs 2.65 per unit (including tax) respectively in the billing month of September, said a statement issued here.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss political situation2 minutes ago
-
AJK observes Quaid-e-Azam's 76th death anniversary with due solemnity, reverence2 minutes ago
-
India is committing humanitarian crimes through forced disappearances of Kashmiris: Speakers12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker issues production orders for MNAs12 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations12 minutes ago
-
CTO setup orderly room to raise institutional, personal matters22 minutes ago
-
AJK PM slams India's 'tyranny' in Kashmir, urges global community to hold New Delhi accountable22 minutes ago
-
Workshop on 'Pioneering Digital Democracy' held22 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges PTI to avoid breaking laws of country32 minutes ago
-
IHC bars arrest of PTI MNA on his return42 minutes ago
-
PTI wants to spread chaos in country: Ihsan42 minutes ago
-
Monsoon floods damaged schools, disrupted education in Sindh: UNICEF42 minutes ago