FCA Mirpurkhas continues operations against substandard food items

The Food Control Authority (FCA) Mirpurkhas, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, conducted a targeted operation on Thursday against the sale of substandard items near the Muhajir Colony ground, unearthing concerning discoveries

Mirpurkhas (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) , The food Control Authority (FCA) Mirpurkhas, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, conducted a targeted operation on Thursday against the sale of substandard items near the Muhajir Colony ground, unearthing concerning discoveries.

According to DC office, during the operation, two enclosures were raided, resulting in the discovery of sick animals, as well as animals that had been slaughtered while in an unhealthy condition, where one laborer was promptly arrested, and immediate action was taken to seal off the two enclosures. Additionally, a deceased animal was taken into custody at the colony ground.

Investigations revealed that meat from deceased, sick, afflicted with lumpy skin disease and emaciated animals was being sold.