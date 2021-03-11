FCA to set targets for Kharif, review Rabi output by March end

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) is scheduled to meet by the end of current month (March) in order to review the output of Rabi crops, besides setting the targets for Kharif crops cultivation in the country.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam would chair the meeting, where as agriculture ministers of all provincial governments including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan would also attend the meeting and apprise the forum about the measures being taken for the sowing of major and minor crops during the season.

The high powered committee would also take stock of the output of major cash crops of Rabi season including wheat, barley and oil seeds like rapeseed and mustard, besides reviewing the domestic production of pulses, said Food Security Commissioner Dr Imtiaz Ali Gopamg.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that the FCA would set the targets for major cash crops of Kharif including sugarcane, rice, cotton and maize, besides setting the targets of minor crops like seasonal pulses and vegetables to tackle with the local needs.

Besides, the committee would be apprised by the heads of different financial institutions regarding the credit availability to farmers for the purchase of different inputs during the season in order to achieve set output targets of different major and minor crops to maintain food safety and security in the country.

Giving the overview of Rabi crops, Dr Imtiaz said that so far healthy output of crops were reported by the provinces crop reporting services and it was expected that wheat output to cross 26.5 million tons mark that would be sufficient to fulfill the local requirements.

He further informed that Ministry of National Food and Security and Research has proposed to procure over 6.5 million tons of wheat during current harvesting season (2021-22) in order to tackle with domestic requirements, keeping the strategic reserves as well as for exporting.

Dr Ali said that wheat harvesting has started in Sindh province as it was intended to procure about 1.4 million tons of grains for meeting the local requirements, besides maintaining smooth demand and supply across the province.

The Punjab Province was proposed to procure about 1.3 million tons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 0.2 million tons and Balochistan 100,000 tons respectively during coming grain procurement campaign, adding that the initiative would help to keep prices of the wheat and its products at smooth across the country.

The Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Supplies Corporations (PASSCO) is likely to assign a task for the procurement of 1.2 million tons across the wheat producing areas on official fixed rates to facilitate the wheat growers by providing them proper rate of their output, he added.