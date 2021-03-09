UrduPoint.com
FCA Would Be Charged In March 2021: NEPRA Notifies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:55 PM

FCA would be charged in March 2021: NEPRA notifies

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs 0.8954/kWh per unit increase having impact of Rs 6.9 billion for the month of January 2021under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs 0.8954/kWh per unit increase having impact of Rs 6.9 billion for the month of January 2021under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

The Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) �G had requested a positive Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) of Rs 0.9270/kWh having impact of Rs 7.

1 billion, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The Authority had conducted public hearing on February 25, on the petition filed by CPPA.

The FCA of January 2021 would be charged in the billing month of March 2021 to all consumer categories of XWDISCOs, except life line consumer's i.e having consumption up-to 50 units and would remain applicable only for one month. This FCA was not applicable to KE consumers, it added.

