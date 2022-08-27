FCAA delegation appraises newly appointed Chief Collector customs KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :A three-member delegation of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) led by its president and All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) Central Vice Chairman Ziaul Haq Sarhadi held meeting here at Model Customs House with newly appointed Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem and congratulated him for his appointment.

Other members of the delegation include the Association Vice President Imtiaz Ahmad Ali and Secretary General Waheed Shah Bacha, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The delegation congratulated Muhammad Saleem for appointing him as new Chief Collector Custom, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed best wishes.

Members of the delegation, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Imtiaz Ali and Waheed Shah while talking on the occasion said that the fresh fruit season in Afghanistan is at its peak.

They informed around 250 trucks loaded with grapes, Apple, muskmelon, apricot and fresh vegetables along with 200 Soapstone and coal-laden trucks imported on daily basis from Afghanistan, which allowed the Afghan Customs department, so, they took stance that there are perishable items.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, which is also Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and Convener for Railways of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said besides, custom department, NLC and FC corps were also present for checking of imported trucks at Torkham Border.

It is a time consuming process of checking empty trucks at the border, because of that reason, delay occurred in clearance of empty trucks, he added.

Sarhadi urged the both relevant departments to take minimum timing to clear empty trucks in a large number at Torkham border.

On the occasion, Members of the delegation apprised business community concerns on Afghan transit trade including transit trade, dry port Azakhel, Bacha Khan Airport Chief Collector Muhammad Saleem.

The clearing agents are facing some problems which need to be solved, Sarhadi said.

He added that due to the non-operation of Pakistan Railways for the last 20 years, the process of export from Peshawar through railways has ended.

The delegation appreciated Chief Collector Customs Muhammad Saleem for his previous services as Collector Customs Appraisal and said that he has served at all these positions.

Sarhadi expressed the hope that Muhammad Saleem as the Chief Collector Customs Peshawar will solve the problems of the customs agents community on a priority basis.

They are well aware of the problems and, God willing, steps will be taken to solve them through mutual consultation, the FCAA president said.

He said that customs clearing agents and the customs department are part and parcel and indispensable for each other.

Muhamamd Saleem fully agreed with the recommendations presented by Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and assured him that the implementation of these recommendations and requests would be ensured.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi thanked the Chief Collector Customs Peshawar for assuring the delegation of customs agents to consider their submissions sympathetically. He assured to extend all possible support through the association and business community.