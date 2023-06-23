Open Menu

FCAA Expresses Grave Concern Over Shifting Of Afghan Transit Goods Clearance From One Customs To WeBOC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 01:10 PM

FCAA expresses grave concern over shifting of Afghan Transit goods clearance from One Customs to WeBOC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA) has expressed its grave concern over decision of Customs Department regarding shifting of Afghan Transit goods from One Customs to Web-Based One Customs (WeBOC) that caused detention of containers and trucks at Karachi port and enforcement of hefty demurrages.

In an hurriedly called meeting of FCAA under chairmanship of its President, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, the office bearers of Frontier Custom Agents Association said changes in system has created problems in de-sealing process at Karachi particularly for goods originating from Torkham and Chaman and bound for Karachi port entries.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the meeting of FCAA was attended by its office bearers including SVP, Kahlid Shezad, VP Imtiaz Ahmad Ali and Secretary General, Mian Waheed Bacha.

The participants of the meeting observed that due to sudden imposition of ban on filing of GD (Goods Documentation) under One Custom transit system, the custom clearing agents were directed to file GDs through WeBOC.

The trading community and custom clearing agents were also assured that the WeBOC system contains all options for entries and every kind of consignment can be cleared under this system.

However, they continued, when Afghan Reverse cargo after getting loaded from Torkhem, Ghulam Khan and Chaman cargo reaches Karachi port and faces problems in de-sealing of containers due to the non-functioning of the WeBOC system.

Due to the delay in de-sealing because of the non-functioning of the WeBOC system, the containers and trucks are held for several days as a result of which huge demurrage and detention fines are charged on traders.

The FCAA office-bearers said that they had raised this issue at several forums with requests for resolution, but no heed was given by the authorities concerned.

They demanded of Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad, Member Custom Operation FBR, Mukarram Jah Ansari, DG Transit Trade, Wajid Ali and other concerned officials to take notice of problems being faced by business community and custom clearing agents and allow utilization of One Custom system until specific modules for Afghan reverse cargo are incorporated.

The cooperation by concerned officials of FBR and Customs Department will greatly contribute to the smooth flow of Afghan transit reverse cargo and foster a better trading environment, they hoped.

Related Topics

Karachi Afghanistan Resolution Business Chaman Zia-ul-Haq FBR All From

Recent Stories

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

2 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

7 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

47 minutes ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

58 minutes ago
 Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

2 hours ago
National Human Rights Institution explores enhanci ..

National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini c ..

2 hours ago
 FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan ..

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

2 hours ago
 Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolence ..

Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolences to Dawood family

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with ..

Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with 320 students from 80 countrie ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan