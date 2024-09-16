FCAA KP vows to support BF in SCCI’ elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Office bearers of Frontier Customs Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FCAA-KP) reaffirmed commitment of support to Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour-led Businessman Forum and said they will remain part of the Businessmen Forum (BF).

The FCAA KP hosted an event in the honour of Businessman Forum leaders at a local hotel to held out assurance of their support in upcoming election of SCCI scheduled for September 25, next.

BF leader former senator llyas Ahmad Bilour, SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, SVP Sanaullah Khan, VP Ejaz Khan Afridi, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, Anjuman e Tajran Lifetime president Haji Muhammad Afzal, former presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, Riaz Arshad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former SVPs Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Naeem Butt, former VPs Abdul Jalil Jan, Junaid Altaf, member of executive committee Pervez Khan Khattak and Fazal Muqeem, Nadeem Rauf, Ghazanfar Ali Sawal, Mushtaq Ahmad, Khalid Sultan Khawaja, Javed Khan, Imranul Haq, Kamran Shah, Mujeebur Rehman, Sabir Ahmad Bangash, Ihsanullah, Saddar Gul, Fazl e Wahid, Aftab Iqbal, Ishtiaq Paracha, Naeemul Haq, Fahad Amin, Junaid Altaf, Gul Zaman, Abbas Fuad Azeem, Saifullah, Hassan Zahideen, along with members of FCAA KP and others were attendance during the program.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, president of FCAA KP, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Khalid Shahzad, Mansoor Ahmad and others warmly welcomed BF leaders on arrival at the main venue.

Office bearers of FCAA KP counted the number of achievements of the Businessman Forum and lauded its selfless services for the business community.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi assured the leadership of Businessman Forum that the FCCA KP will fully support in the SCCI election.

He also appreciated BF leader former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and SCCI president Fuad Ishaq for establishment of Azakhel Dryport and also played an important role in removing difficulties related to dryport.

Sarhadi also lauded the BF and SCCI for raising voice against enforcement of 2 percent cess on export. He said export, business and trade had been halted from KP after implementation cess by the provincial government.

Fuad Ishaq on the occasion said that under leadership of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, the SCCI presidents had played a pivotal role in resolution of business community problems and provided them relief to every extent.

He said BF has gained support of the business community owing to rendering services without any discrimination.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Haji Muhammad Afzal and others also addressed the event and highlighted BF agenda and program for betterment of the business community.