FCAA Welcomes Abolishing Of 100% Regulatory Duty On Imported Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

FCAA welcomes abolishing of 100% regulatory duty on imported items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :President Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the decision taken by the government of abolishing 100 percent duty on the import of used cars and some other items.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said the decision would provide a big relief to price hike-stricken consumers and businessmen of the country.

The Federal government, he added, had taken the decision in November 2022 of enforcing 100 percent duty to discourage the import of used cars and to benefit local manufacturers of cars, but the decision did not yield fruitful results.

President FCAA said according to estimates the decision regarding abolishing 100 percent regulatory duty would bring a reduction in prices of cars from Rs. one million to 20 million.

Zia Sarhadi who also holds the designation of Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said the decision of imposing 100% regulatory duty only generated Rs. 400 million Dollars in revenue.

The duty was valid till March 31, 2023, in wake of two legal regulatory orders and due to its non-extension on expiry had seized to exist, he added.

After the termination of the 100% regulatory duty on imports, a reduction in prices of different items was expected including new and old cars, home appliances, high-tech mobiles, meat, fish, fruit, vegetable, shoes, furniture, musical instruments, cat and dog feeds and ice cream, he informed.

Around 700 stranded vehicles at the seaport would also get a chance of release after the implementation of the decision, Zia hoped.

