FCCI announces election schedule for 2022-23

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has announced its election schedule for the year 2022-23. A meeting of the executive committee of the FCCI was held here with Atif Munir Sheikh, president FCCI in the chair.

FCCI spokesperson said that the executive committee has formed a 3-member election commission to conduct the election in a fair, free and impartial manner. The election commission will be comprised of former president Muzammil Sultan, former senior vice president Mian Tanvir Ahmad and former executive member Rana Muhammad Ikramullah Khan.

According to the election schedule, the secretary general FCCI has displayed the election schedule on the notice board in addition to up-loading it on the FCCI website. A copy of the election schedule has also been dispatched to the Regulator (Director General Trade Organization).

The provisional voters list will be issued on July 21, 2022 after updating it. After seeking objections etc., the final list will be displayed on notice board and also uploaded on FCCI website on August 24, 2022. Eligible voters could contest the election for the 7 corporate and seven associate class seats of the member executive committee by submitting their nomination papers duly proposed and seconded by registered voter and also signed by the candidate. In the same manner, the women voters could also contest for the one vacant reserved seat of the executive committee.

They could also submit their nomination papers up to August 29, 2022.

Scrutiny of nomination papers by commission will be completed up to August 30, 2022 and list of valid nominations will also be displayed on the same day.

Objections against these nomination papers would be received on August 31, 2022. Election commission will dispose of these objections if any up to September 2, 2022. Appeal against the decision of election commission could be filed with Regulator up to September 5 who will dispose of these appeals on September 12, 2022. After disposing of objections etc. if any, the eligible candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nomination up to September 13 and final list of contesting candidates will be displayed on September 14, 2022.

The polling for corporate class will be held at FCCI complex on September 19 followed by polling for associate class on September 20, 2022. The election commission will also conduct an election for the one-woman seat on September 21, 2022. Any elected member of the executive committee could submit his nomination for the election of office bearers (president, senior vice president and vice president) on September 22, 2022. The polling for the office bearers will be held on September 26; however, the final result will be officially announced during the Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2022.