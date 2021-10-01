FCCI annual general body meeting held

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will reinvigorate its mandated responsibilities to resolve the problems of business community in addition to contributing its role to transform Faisalabad into a globally acknowledged and scientifically developed urban metropolis of the South Asia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will reinvigorate its mandated responsibilities to resolve the problems of business community in addition to contributing its role to transform Faisalabad into a globally acknowledged and scientifically developed urban metropolis of the South Asia.

Addressing the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the FCCI, Atif Munir Sheikh newly elected president of the FCCI paid tributes to his predecessor and mentors who reposed full confidence and nominated him.

He said that the reputation enjoyed by FCCI was the legacy of its previous 24 presidents who contributed their proactive role in organizing, promoting and making it a most vibrant trade body of Faisalabad.

He said that Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed had initiated a vigorous lobbying campaign with government and policy makers to give due weight age to their proposals.

About refund claims, he said that these were already being paid on a "fast track" basis and he will try to maintain the same tempo. He also underlined the need for innovation and introduction of new technological interventions and said that his team was already working on this issue and Nano technology would be introduced to increase the profitability of exporters in addition to fetching more foreign exchange from the same volume of exportable surplus.

He requested the representatives of the SME sector to present their viable proposals so that this sector could play its role in the overall development of the national economy.

About Faisalabad Expo Center, he said that most of the spade work had already been completed and he would use his best potential to start its construction during his current tenure.

About his new initiatives he said that he will also take necessary steps to start construction of a new FCCI complex in M3 industrial estate, in addition to working on a new civilian international airport in Faisalabad.

He said that foreign delegations would also be on his priority list while he will convince China, EU and UK to start joint ventures for the manufacturing of solar panels in Faisalabad.