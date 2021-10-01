UrduPoint.com

FCCI Annual General Body Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 09:32 PM

FCCI annual general body meeting held

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will reinvigorate its mandated responsibilities to resolve the problems of business community in addition to contributing its role to transform Faisalabad into a globally acknowledged and scientifically developed urban metropolis of the South Asia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will reinvigorate its mandated responsibilities to resolve the problems of business community in addition to contributing its role to transform Faisalabad into a globally acknowledged and scientifically developed urban metropolis of the South Asia.

Addressing the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the FCCI, Atif Munir Sheikh newly elected president of the FCCI paid tributes to his predecessor and mentors who reposed full confidence and nominated him.

He said that the reputation enjoyed by FCCI was the legacy of its previous 24 presidents who contributed their proactive role in organizing, promoting and making it a most vibrant trade body of Faisalabad.

He said that Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed had initiated a vigorous lobbying campaign with government and policy makers to give due weight age to their proposals.

About refund claims, he said that these were already being paid on a "fast track" basis and he will try to maintain the same tempo. He also underlined the need for innovation and introduction of new technological interventions and said that his team was already working on this issue and Nano technology would be introduced to increase the profitability of exporters in addition to fetching more foreign exchange from the same volume of exportable surplus.

He requested the representatives of the SME sector to present their viable proposals so that this sector could play its role in the overall development of the national economy.

About Faisalabad Expo Center, he said that most of the spade work had already been completed and he would use his best potential to start its construction during his current tenure.

About his new initiatives he said that he will also take necessary steps to start construction of a new FCCI complex in M3 industrial estate, in addition to working on a new civilian international airport in Faisalabad.

He said that foreign delegations would also be on his priority list while he will convince China, EU and UK to start joint ventures for the manufacturing of solar panels in Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Exchange Business China Same United Kingdom Chamber Turkish Lira Commerce National University From Government Industry Best Asia Weight Airport

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed welcomes head of state, ministers ..

Hazza bin Zayed welcomes head of state, ministers participating in World Policy ..

3 minutes ago
 District admin inspects corona SOPs, vaccination c ..

District admin inspects corona SOPs, vaccination certificates

46 seconds ago
 Man kidnapped on gunpoint from Kila Abdullah

Man kidnapped on gunpoint from Kila Abdullah

17 minutes ago
 10 criminals held, weapons seized

10 criminals held, weapons seized

17 minutes ago
 Rain with isolated heavy falls likely in various p ..

Rain with isolated heavy falls likely in various parts of country: PMD

41 minutes ago
 Situation in Karachi under control, despite 8/9 ho ..

Situation in Karachi under control, despite 8/9 hours continuous rain: Administr ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.