FCCI arranges four more truckloads of relief goods

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad said on Wednesday that the chamber had arranged four more truckloads of relief items for the flood affected areas.

He said that two truckloads had been sent directly from the FCCI, while another two were sent from the office of All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA).

Dr Sajjad Arshad appreciated the sincere efforts of FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq and Mian Javed Iqbal in organising the relief efforts in a systematic and scientific manner. He said that few days ago, a truck loaded with 400 comforters was dispatched to Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as winter season had set in there.

He said chilly weather had also started in cities and villages situated on high altitude in Balochistan, and the chamber was dispatching 800 comforters, 1,500 mosquito nets and 300 packets of candies to those areas immediately.

He said that two truckloads would be distribute among flood affectees of Rojhan Jamali and Nushki in Balochistan.

Arif Ihsan Malik of APBUMA, former president FCCI Engr. Ihtasham Javed, Haji Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Tayyab and Shafique Hussain Shah were also present.