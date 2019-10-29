UrduPoint.com
FCCI calls for setting up new Social Security Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar Azam said a new complete social security hospital in western part of Faisalabad was imperative in addition to up-gradation of existing hospital situated in Madina Town.

Addressing a meeting of FCCI standing committee on Social Security, EOBI, Labor Laws and Sizing, he said generally officers were very accommodative but the lower staff creates hurdles through red-tapism and repeatedly demanding different documents.

Shahid Ahmed Sheikh Chairman FCCI Standing Committee said the existing social security hospital was facing acute shortage of human resources after suspension of medical superintendent and a surgeon.

Haji Talib Hussain highlighted that e-mail system of EOBI had been choked and people were unable to file their complaints.

Other members also highlighted their individual as well as collective problems.

Later, a shield was also presented to the retiring EOBI Deputy Director Javed Akhtar.

