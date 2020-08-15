UrduPoint.com
FCCI Celebrates Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :On the Independence Day, the people of Pakistan should renew pledge to make the homeland a leading country of the world.

This was stated by former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Mian Muhammad Idrees while addressing a function arranged in connection with celebrations of Independence Day at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Friday.

He stressed the need of unity among the nation.

President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said that independence is a great blessing but the Kashmiri people are still deprived of this blessing due to Indian aggression and atrocities.

He said that Kashmiris are living in a curfew like situation and India is trying to suppress their voice which they are raising for their right of self-determination for the last seven decades.

He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Earlier, Mian Muhammad Idrees and Rana Sikandar Azam Khan hoisted national flag.

Later, they also cut Youm-e-Azadi cake and planted saplings while Hajji Talib Hussain Rana led a special prayer for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

