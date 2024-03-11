Open Menu

FCCI Changes Office Timing During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has announced working hours for the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has announced working hours for the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

According to the Secretary General FCCI, the offices of FCCI will work from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. However the slot for public dealing will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Friday, the FCCI will work from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. but the public dealing will be during 9 a.m. to 12:30 noon only.

