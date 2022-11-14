UrduPoint.com

FCCI Chief Addresses FSA Junior Diplomatic Course Participants

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq addressed the Foreign Service Academy (FSA) Islamabad delegation comprising participants in the 28th junior diplomatic course, here on Monday

Introducing the Faisalabad city, he said that it was established by the colonial rulers on the pattern of Union Jack, with a clock tower in the centre and eight bazars emanating from it. He said that Faisalabad had evolved as the third largest city of Pakistan with textile as its iconic identity. "It has the largest industrial estate sprawling over 10,000 acres of land," he said and added that the city had the unique privilege to contribute one-third of its textile export in addition to producing 80pc cloth for the domestic needs. He said that it had the largest agriculture university, second largest women university, in addition to a state-of-the-art socks unit, Interloop.

Responding to a question, he said that currently the FCCI had only local members, but now its elected body was considering opening its doors on the foreign companies and members.

He said the government had nothing to do with the FCCI matters, and they had to ensure close liaison with the government for policy making purposes. He said that business had its own dynamics and it was directly linked with the profit margin. "If we have no trade with any country, it means there is something wrong and we must correct it", he added.

FSA Director Programme Irfan Shaukat thanked the FCCI president for hosting the junior diplomatic course participants, and said that the FSA objective was to harness skills of the young diplomats to promote linkages at the global level.

FCCI President Dr. Khurram Tariq presented the chamber mementos to Irfan Shaukat and participants in the diplomatic course. The FSA director programme also presented a shield to Dr Khurram Tariq.

