Open Menu

FCCI Chief Asks Members To Attend FoodAg-2023 In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

FCCI chief asks members to attend FoodAg-2023 in Karachi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq said on Saturday that 'Food and agriculture exhibition' will pave the way for value addition industry at grass-roots level, and open new avenues of surplus food products on sustained basis.

He was addressing an awareness session about FoodAg-2023, to be organised by TDAP on August 10-12 at Expo Centre Karachi. "280 exhibitors from 55 countries are expected to participate in it while more than one hundred products would be displayed and 500-800 foreign buyers are expected to attend it," he said and added that the FCCI members must participate in it to enhance Pakistan's contribution to global food basket.

He said that well before the start of the exhibition, the TDAP must issue a final list of products with their domestic and international demand and price. "It would help us to make accurate estimates to meet our domestic needs and export only surplus produce to earn foreign exchange," he said and added that in the absence of a basic date, we may create shortage of commodities in our domestic market. Similarly, TDAP must identify measures to increase per acre yield with value addition in collaboration with foreign investors through enhanced linkages.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad Shortage Exchange Agriculture Price Chamber May August Market Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

1 hour ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

1 hour ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

2 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

2 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

3 hours ago
SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

15 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan