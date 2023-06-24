FCCI chief asks members to attend FoodAg-2023 in Karachi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq said on Saturday that 'Food and agriculture exhibition' will pave the way for value addition industry at grass-roots level, and open new avenues of surplus food products on sustained basis.

He was addressing an awareness session about FoodAg-2023, to be organised by TDAP on August 10-12 at Expo Centre Karachi. "280 exhibitors from 55 countries are expected to participate in it while more than one hundred products would be displayed and 500-800 foreign buyers are expected to attend it," he said and added that the FCCI members must participate in it to enhance Pakistan's contribution to global food basket.

He said that well before the start of the exhibition, the TDAP must issue a final list of products with their domestic and international demand and price. "It would help us to make accurate estimates to meet our domestic needs and export only surplus produce to earn foreign exchange," he said and added that in the absence of a basic date, we may create shortage of commodities in our domestic market. Similarly, TDAP must identify measures to increase per acre yield with value addition in collaboration with foreign investors through enhanced linkages.