Open Menu

FCCI Chief Condoles Over Death Of Dy Chief Of Business Recorder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM

FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Business Recorder

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Arshad Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of the Business Recorder

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Arshad Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of the business Recorder.

In a condolence message here on Monday, he termed his death as an irreparable loss to economic journalism and prayed for the deceased. He also hoped that the Business Recorder would continue to play its leading role in the field of economic journalism even after the death of Arshad Zuberi.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 ..

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highw ..

CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highways: Rind

3 minutes ago
 600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport sys ..

600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system: Azma Bokhari

3 minutes ago
 Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro

Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short ..

Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short films, documentary competitio ..

4 minutes ago
 FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Busi ..

FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Business Recorder

4 minutes ago
Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill ..

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister

11 minutes ago
 Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 enco ..

Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 2024

11 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Bra ..

Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge

11 minutes ago
 Women’s participation in political process vital ..

Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: ..

8 minutes ago
 Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent a ..

Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent abductions

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan