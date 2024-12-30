FCCI Chief Condoles Over Death Of Dy Chief Of Business Recorder
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Arshad Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of the Business Recorder
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Arshad Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of the business Recorder.
In a condolence message here on Monday, he termed his death as an irreparable loss to economic journalism and prayed for the deceased. He also hoped that the Business Recorder would continue to play its leading role in the field of economic journalism even after the death of Arshad Zuberi.
Recent Stories
Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales
CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highways: Rind
600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system: Azma Bokhari
Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro
Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short films, documentary competitio ..
FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Business Recorder
Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister
Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 2024
Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge
Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: ..
Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent abductions
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highways: Rind3 minutes ago
-
600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system: Azma Bokhari3 minutes ago
-
Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro3 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short films, documentary competitions among students4 minutes ago
-
FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Business Recorder4 minutes ago
-
Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 202411 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge11 minutes ago
-
Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: PEC Sindh8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC9 minutes ago
-
CM's aide for joint efforts to control population growth9 minutes ago
-
Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik9 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar mour ..8 minutes ago