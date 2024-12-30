FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Business Recorder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Arshad Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of the Business Recorder

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Arshad Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of the business Recorder.

In a condolence message here on Monday, he termed his death as an irreparable loss to economic journalism and prayed for the deceased. He also hoped that the Business Recorder would continue to play its leading role in the field of economic journalism even after the death of Arshad Zuberi.