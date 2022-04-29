UrduPoint.com

FCCI Chief Congratulates Asim Ahmad On Assuming Office Of Chairman FBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh has congratulated Asim Ahmad on assuming the office of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as its chairman for the second time

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that Asim Ahmad is a veteran, innovative and versatile tax collector. "He (Asim Ahmad) has vast experience in taxation matters and he has already proved his mettle and capabilities beyond any doubt", he said and added that Asim Ahmad has already served as chairman FBR and during this short tenure he had the privilege to introduce revolutionary and people friendly reforms.

Atif Munir Sheikh hoped that he would now fully express his expertise and capabilities to give much needed relief to the export sector in addition to ensuring maximum collection from the domestic sector. He hoped that Asim Ahmad would also take stakeholders into confidence to broaden the tax base.

Atif Munir Sheikh has also invited him to visit FCCI so that the local business community could interact with him and know about his future plans and strategies.

