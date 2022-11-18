UrduPoint.com

FCCI Chief Demands Release Of Imported Soybean Seed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 07:23 PM

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq has demanded immediate release of 130,000-ton imported soybean seed to ensure proper supply of poultry feed

Talking to a delegation of poultry farmers, he said that soybean was an important ingredient of poultry animal feed.

"The feed mills have imported soybean worth Rs 22 billion, which is lying under open sky at Karachi port," he said and added that the authorities concerned were not releasing the consignment.

He said that that inaction might have a negative impact on investment of over Rs 12 billion in the sector.

