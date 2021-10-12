FCCI Chief for capacity building of staff

Capacity building of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) staff was imperative to further enhance and upgrade the quality of services offered by this prestigious corporate organization, said Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Capacity building of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) staff was imperative to further enhance and upgrade the quality of services offered by this prestigious corporate organization, said Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI.

Addressing the first training workshop for FCCI staff here on Tuesday, he said that during his tenure at least 15 training sessions would be organized to harness the professional skills of FCCI staff.

Atif Munir Sheikh said the FCCI was an elected trade body of the business community of Faisalabad which was not only striving hard to resolve the problems of its members but also making serious efforts to resolve the civic problems of the city.

He said that Faisalabad was contributing 20 per cent share in overall national production while its share in textile export was around 65 per cent. He said that it reflects the dedication, commitment and professionalism of the FCCI staff. He said, "We will arrange regular workshops to further improve their performance".

He said that no one was perfect and the learning process continues throughout life.

He said that if FCCI staff took his job as his passion it would not only improve their quality of work but also feel pleasure in discharging his official duties.

FCCI President also mentioned his attachment with Lions Club and said that it helped him to form a dedicated team and achieve the ultimate objectives. He said that he had established Platinum Lions Club which had performed well and won at least 5 different awards during this year.

He also appreciated the quality of the first training session and said that more sessions would also be held to improve the overall performance of FCCI staff.

Earlier, Dr Iram and Madam Gul-e-Zehra delivered their lectures and said that corporate organizations should continue to invest in their human resource to upgrade their performance and quality of deliverance.

Vice President FCCI Rana Fayyaz Ahmad in his vote of thanks appreciated the quality of training workshopand input of Dr Habib Aslam Gaba and Executive member Azhar Chaudhry.

Later, shields were also presented to Dr Iram and Gul-e-Zehra.