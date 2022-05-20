FCCI Chief lauds Al-Khidmat Foundation for undertaking welfare projects

Al-Khidmat Foundation is undertaking mega welfare projects, and provision of facilities of boarding, lodging, health and education etc to more than nineteen thousand orphans across the country is a unique distinction of this NGO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation is undertaking mega welfare projects, and provision of facilities of boarding, lodging, health and education etc to more than nineteen thousand orphans across the country is a unique distinction of this NGO.

Addressing a meeting of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that Al-Khidmat Foundation has extended the best services to the calamity hit people in the most transparent manner. He said that the transparency has restored the confidence of donors and they feel free to donate generously for this NGO without any hesitation.

He said taking care of nineteen thousand orphans is a major initiative out of which one thousand children are housed only in Faisalabad. He said that he himself is affiliated with the Lion International Club which is also a leading global NGO working for the welfare of neglected segments of the society. "I am highly impressed by the working of Al-Khidmat Foundation and shall try my best to convince the business community to donate for it generously", he added.

Rana Sikandar-e-Azam former president FCCI, Chaudhary Talat Mehmood and executive member Mian Abdul Waheed also participated and appreciated the effectiveness of the projects launched by Al-Khidmat Foundation.