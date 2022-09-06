FCCI Chief praises Pak armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan has the best, professionally competent and well-disciplined armed forces that have been acknowledged across the world because of its unprecedented services during war and peace.

Addressing the the business community on Defense Day, Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said, "Pakistan has played a front-line role during war on terror only because of its valiant forces and in this connection our Jawans laid down unprecedented sacrifices." He said, "During recent floods and torrential rains, our forces rushed to rescue the helpless people and, during this exercise, they laid down their lives which are being acknowledged by every patriotic Pakistani.

"He said that the Pakistan army is one of the most organized institutions which have proved its worth in all weathers. He said that the army remained present in most dangerous areas where no civilian could even dare to enter. He particularly lauded the efforts of medical corps that have set up camps to provide basic medical treatment to the people besieged by heavy deluge.

He said,"Pak army is the custodian of our integrity, sovereignty and we are proud of its role that is playing a key role in defending our geographical boundaries in addition to fighting against terrorism and providing much needed relief and succor to calamity hit people."