UrduPoint.com

FCCI Chief Praises Pak Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 09:25 PM

FCCI Chief praises Pak armed forces

Pakistan has the best, professionally competent and well-disciplined armed forces that have been acknowledged across the world because of its unprecedented services during war and peace

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan has the best, professionally competent and well-disciplined armed forces that have been acknowledged across the world because of its unprecedented services during war and peace.

Addressing the the business community on Defense Day, Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said, "Pakistan has played a front-line role during war on terror only because of its valiant forces and in this connection our Jawans laid down unprecedented sacrifices." He said, "During recent floods and torrential rains, our forces rushed to rescue the helpless people and, during this exercise, they laid down their lives which are being acknowledged by every patriotic Pakistani.

"He said that the Pakistan army is one of the most organized institutions which have proved its worth in all weathers. He said that the army remained present in most dangerous areas where no civilian could even dare to enter. He particularly lauded the efforts of medical corps that have set up camps to provide basic medical treatment to the people besieged by heavy deluge.

He said,"Pak army is the custodian of our integrity, sovereignty and we are proud of its role that is playing a key role in defending our geographical boundaries in addition to fighting against terrorism and providing much needed relief and succor to calamity hit people."

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Army Business Chamber Commerce All Industry Best Rains

Recent Stories

Protection Zone at ZNPP Created, Threats Come From ..

Protection Zone at ZNPP Created, Threats Come From Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia Author ..

32 seconds ago
 Court seeks reply from police on plea for case reg ..

Court seeks reply from police on plea for case registration against PTI chief

34 seconds ago
 Shah Latif's Urs to be celebrated with simplicity

Shah Latif's Urs to be celebrated with simplicity

35 seconds ago
 17 criminals including 3 POs held

17 criminals including 3 POs held

37 seconds ago
 Ceremony held to pay homage to martyrs on Defence ..

Ceremony held to pay homage to martyrs on Defence Day in Ziarat

13 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 responds to 992 RTCs during 24 hours i ..

Rescue-1122 responds to 992 RTCs during 24 hours in Punjab

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.