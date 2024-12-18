Open Menu

FCCI Chief Urges Private Sector To Contribute For Polio Free Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara

said on Wednesday that private sector must supplement government efforts to make

Pakistan polio free.

Inaugurating the anti-polio campaign under the banner of Rotary Club Faisalabad Cosmopolitan

in Govt Islamia College for Women, he appreciated the welfare projects launched by the Rotary

Club and said that participants of the campaign were actually earning blessings of Allah Almighty

and other welfare organizations must follow it.

Earlier, Bharara inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to a child.

