FCCI chief urges regional chambers to share their resources

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed Tuesday said that regional chambers of commerce & industry must share their resources, database and problems to ensure comprehensive and balanced economic growth of their regions.

He was talking to a delegation of the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) at the FCCI here. He said that every chamber had been mandated to facilitate its members in accordance with the ground realities. "However, their collaboration with other similar chambers of the area may gear up their performance and activities at the regional level," he said and added that the FCCI was a main chamber of Pakistan.

Commenting on the economic situation in the country, he said that all economic indicators were positive now. "During the month of October, our exports were all time high at $2 billion,"he said and added that exporters are getting maximum export orders.

He said that exporters are also making arrangements to start a third shift in their respective units.

Chaudhry Allah Ditta, president Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that they intend to build their own multistory complex and hence he was visiting the FCCI to personally view the site plan and interiors of the FCCI complex. He said that both chambers should share their data and enhance cooperation to further improve their overall performance.