UrduPoint.com

FCCI Chief Urges To Club Different Taxes

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 10:50 PM

FCCI chief urges to club different taxes

Different taxes, duties and levies collected at the Federal, Provincial and local levels may be clubbed into a single tax to ensure ease of paying taxes by the business community, said Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Different taxes, duties and levies collected at the Federal, Provincial and local levels may be clubbed into a single tax to ensure ease of paying taxes by the business community, said Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he appreciated the government's initiative to launch Pakistan Single Window to facilitate the local and foreign investors intending to set up new industrial units in Pakistan. He said that though this facility is not yet fully operational but it is a positive step which would ultimately give much needed relief to the investors as more than 20 NOCs and other permissions are being accorded under PSW.

He said that on the same pattern taxes should also be clubbed to facilitate the business people. "This will help them to discharge their tax liability at one place instead of visiting different offices at different times", he said and added that these measures should be finalized immediately so that these could be incorporated in the upcoming budget of 2022-23.

The government should increase the volume of direct taxes instead of depending on indirect taxes, he said and demanded that tax exemptions should also be discouraged through a uniform taxation system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Business Budget Same Chamber May Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelle ..

Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelled Border Crossing

1 minute ago
 7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Says Noticing US' Constru ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Noticing US' Constructive Attitude on F-16 Sales

1 minute ago
 'Early wheat procurement drive imperative to ensur ..

'Early wheat procurement drive imperative to ensure minimum strategic reserves'

1 minute ago
 Jesus scores four as leaders Man City crush Watfor ..

Jesus scores four as leaders Man City crush Watford

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.