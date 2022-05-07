UrduPoint.com

FCCI Chief Welcomes Successful Visit Of PM To Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 11:31 PM

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh, has welcomed the successful visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia He hoped that both countries would take initiatives to transform their excellent, brotherly and religious relations into strategic partnership

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Atif Munir Sheikh said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying best relations for the last many decades.

He said that Saudi Arabia is now ready to make huge investments in Pakistan due to the productive visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and as a result of it, our finance minister is now negotiating with Saudi authorities to give final touches to the proposed investment plan.

He said that Saudi Arabia is contemplating to set up a major petro-chemical plant in Pakistan while some sites have already been identified where Saudi Arabia will make huge investments.

Atif Munir Sheikh also welcomed the Kuwaiti offer to invest 75 billion Dollars in Pakistan and said that oil rich Gulf States could fulfil our ever-increasing needs of oil and gas due to the newly infused warmth in our bilateral relations. He said that availability of cheap fuel for thermal units would also help Pakistan to overcome the load shedding. He hoped that strategic partnership would pave the way for the stabilization of Pakistan's economy on a sustained basis.

