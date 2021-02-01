UrduPoint.com
FCCI Cognizant Of Social, Corporate Responsibilities: President

Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry is fully cognizant of its social and corporate responsibilities, and it was solving the problems confronted by its members, said FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed on Monday.

Addressing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on Kabaddi here, he said that it was a traditional rural game of the land which was still popular among all segments of life. He said that Faisalabad had the privilege to produce world class wrestlers, who brought laurels for the country.

The FCCI president said that the area falls in the consistency of Faizullah Kamoka MNA and he would request him to provide land and funds for construction of a Kabaddi stadium.

More Stories From Pakistan

