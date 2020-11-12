UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCI Committee Formed To Resolve Business Community Issues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

FCCI committee formed to resolve business community issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A special committee, headed by Chaudhry Talat Mahmood, Senior Vice President, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), has been constituted to resolve the issues relating to the Labor Department, Punjab Employees Social Security and Old Age Employees Benefits Institution.

Addressing a joint session of the FCCI Standing Committees on Social Security, EOBI/Labor Laws, WASA, Sizing and Power Looms, President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that this committee would be represented by stakeholders and officials of the government departments concerned.

"The committee will try to facilitate the employees and employers," he said and added that multiplicity of departments have created unnecessary problems for the industrialists and the government was trying to resolve their problems on top priority basis.

He said that the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Industries has approved a proposal to merge different departments and start one window operation. He further said that FCCI is also trying to set up help desks of different departments at FCCI so that the problems of the business community could be resolved under one roof.

Related Topics

National Assembly Faisalabad Business Punjab Chamber Turkish Lira Commerce Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Admission race heats up as 42 Abu Dhabi begins pre ..

42 minutes ago

ADNOC leverages advanced technologies to enhance d ..

1 hour ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

2 hours ago

6th Virtual Global Symposium on Health Systems Res ..

2 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.