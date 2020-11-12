FCCI committee formed to resolve business community issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A special committee, headed by Chaudhry Talat Mahmood, Senior Vice President, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), has been constituted to resolve the issues relating to the Labor Department, Punjab Employees Social Security and Old Age Employees Benefits Institution.

Addressing a joint session of the FCCI Standing Committees on Social Security, EOBI/Labor Laws, WASA, Sizing and Power Looms, President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that this committee would be represented by stakeholders and officials of the government departments concerned.

"The committee will try to facilitate the employees and employers," he said and added that multiplicity of departments have created unnecessary problems for the industrialists and the government was trying to resolve their problems on top priority basis.

He said that the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Industries has approved a proposal to merge different departments and start one window operation. He further said that FCCI is also trying to set up help desks of different departments at FCCI so that the problems of the business community could be resolved under one roof.