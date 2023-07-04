FCCI condemn desecration of Holy Quran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):Repeated incidents of desecration of Holy Quran plunged Muslim Ummah into the state of religious and emotional shocks and this practice must be stopped with legislation at the global level and no individual should be allowed to foment hatred against the biggest religious community of the world in the garb of so called "independence of speech", said Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he urged upon the government of Pakistan and OIC to take stringent measures to stop such provocative actions in future.

He said that Muslims had emotional attachment with the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and they would not allow anybody to indulge in such sacrilegious acts in future.

He particularly stressed upon the European Union (EU) countries to legislate and bar any individual to hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslims by taking cover under the right to speech.

He added that such acts may create diplomatic tension between the Muslims and EU countries and in order to avoid this situation, they must take immediate legal measures.

Senior Vice President FCCI Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and Executive Members also condemned the burning of Holy Quran in front of a Mosque in Sweden. They said that the global community have realised the increasing incident of hatred against Muslim community and condemned such acts by discouraging Islamophobia.

They demanded that the government of Pakistan and OIC must request EU countries to legislate banning such heinous acts and penalizing the culprits trying to disturb social harmony among different communities living in different countries.