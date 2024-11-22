FCCI Condemns Passengers Killing
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rehan Naseem Bharara expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the killing of more than 40 passengers in a terrorist attack in Kurram Agency.
In a message issued here on Friday, he said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, in collaboration with the Federal government, should take all possible steps to crush terrorists. He said such activities discourage businesses and hence restoration of peace should be top priority of the government.
He also demanded reasonable financial help for the persons who died or injured in this incident.
