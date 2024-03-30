FCCI Condemns Suicide Attack On Chinese Engineers’ Bus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 07:49 PM
President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Khurram Tariq has condemned the suicide attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers in Bisham and urged the government to take stringent measures to eradicate terrorism from the country forever
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Khurram Tariq has condemned the suicide attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers in Bisham and urged the government to take stringent measures to eradicate terrorism from the country forever.
Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the death of Chinese engineers, he said such conspiracies were being hatched to harm the friendly and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China. He expressed sympathy with the Chinese nation on behalf of the business community of Faisalabad and hoped that despite the tragedy, work on various projects would continue without any interruption.
Meanwhile, Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad islam Bhali also shared grief with the Chinese government, people and the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan over the death of the Chinese engineers.
Recent Stories
Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali to be observed on Monday
DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house
RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess fares by transporters
Incentives for taxpayers to help promote tax culture: FCCI chief
Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday
18 Senators elected unopposed in upcoming Senate elections
Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Re-construction of Ghuchar Koh alternate route to Kalash valley demanded
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali to be observed on Monday2 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house2 minutes ago
-
RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess fares by transporters2 minutes ago
-
Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday2 minutes ago
-
18 Senators elected unopposed in upcoming Senate elections2 minutes ago
-
Rescuers urged to maintain high standards22 minutes ago
-
District administration imposes Rs135,000 fine on 18 traders22 minutes ago
-
CM orders grand operation against electricity theft, smuggling, hoarding22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt focusing on solving problems of people: Azma Bukhari22 minutes ago
-
CM, Japan ambassador discuss progress of Rs8.5bn JICA projects32 minutes ago
-
Search and combating operations continue in Lahore32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal extends warm Easter greeting to Christian community32 minutes ago