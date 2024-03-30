Open Menu

FCCI Condemns Suicide Attack On Chinese Engineers’ Bus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 07:49 PM

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Khurram Tariq has condemned the suicide attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers in Bisham and urged the government to take stringent measures to eradicate terrorism from the country forever

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the death of Chinese engineers, he said such conspiracies were being hatched to harm the friendly and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China. He expressed sympathy with the Chinese nation on behalf of the business community of Faisalabad and hoped that despite the tragedy, work on various projects would continue without any interruption.

Meanwhile, Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad islam Bhali also shared grief with the Chinese government, people and the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan over the death of the Chinese engineers.

