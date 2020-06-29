FCCI condemns terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A terrorist attack on the economic barometer of the country, the Karachi Stock Exchange, is highly condemnable and the government must reactivate its intelligence agencies further to preempt recurrence of any such incident in future.

This was stated by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Sikandar Azam here on Monday. Condemning the attack, he said that India had never accepted an independent and sovereign Pakistan from the very first day of its creation and it had been hatching conspiracies not only against Pakistan but also against other neighboring countries like China, Nepal and Bhutan to achieve its hegemonic designs.

The FCCI president termed stock exchange an economic aorta of Pakistan and said that the objective behind the terrorist attack was to give a psychological shock to Pak economy which was already striving to come out of the spell of corona lockdown.

He said that the business community of Pakistan would pool its energies for immediate revival of healthy and positive economic activities as soon as possible. He paid tribute to courage and valour of policemen and other law-enforcement agencies, who laid down their lives and stopped terrorists from entering the main building of Karachi Stock Exchange. They also successfully killed the terrorists on-the-spot.