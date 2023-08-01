Open Menu

FCCI Congratulates District Administration For Maintaining Peace During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 08:17 PM

FCCI congratulates district administration for maintaining peace during Muharram

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq has thanked and congratulated Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, RPO Dr. Muhammad Abid, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and CPO Usman Akram Gondal for maintaining complete peace during the most sensitive days of Muharram-ul-Harram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq has thanked and congratulated Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, RPO Dr. Muhammad Abid, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and CPO Usman Akram Gondal for maintaining complete peace during the most sensitive days of Muharram-ul-Harram.

In a statement issued here, he said that Muharram is actually the litmus test of the capabilities of the Divisional and District administration who successfully maintained complete peace during these days in close liaison with the patriotic religious leaders.

He said that it was very encouraging that due to the well-conceived policies and close liaison between the religious leaders and administration, not even a single untoward incident was reported from any part of the division. He paid best tribute to the vision and administrative expertise, acumen of administration and assured that the business community would continue to extend full support to the administration in maintaining peace and religious tranquillity for the best interest of the nation and the country.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Chamber Commerce From Industry Best Muharram

Recent Stories

SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution ..

SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution of foreign investment projects ..

3 minutes ago
 PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basemen ..

PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basements

3 minutes ago
 SC to announce decision about full court bench on ..

SC to announce decision about full court bench on Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

3 minutes ago
 Minister Agriculture calls on Minister C&W

Minister Agriculture calls on Minister C&W

3 minutes ago
 Two more PTI leaders join PTI Parliamentarian

Two more PTI leaders join PTI Parliamentarian

11 minutes ago
Seminar held to aware people about human trafficki ..

Seminar held to aware people about human trafficking, tactics of unregistered tr ..

11 minutes ago
 Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem Leaves 4 Injured - ..

Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem Leaves 4 Injured - Israeli Police

11 minutes ago
 Youngster drowned in nullah

Youngster drowned in nullah

11 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates tree plantation

SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates tree plantation

11 minutes ago
 Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': m ..

Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': mountaineer Naila

27 minutes ago
 'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public c ..

'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public complaints: DC

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan