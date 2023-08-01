FCCI congratulates district administration for maintaining peace during Muharram

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq has thanked and congratulated Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, RPO Dr. Muhammad Abid, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and CPO Usman Akram Gondal for maintaining complete peace during the most sensitive days of Muharram-ul-Harram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq has thanked and congratulated Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, RPO Dr. Muhammad Abid, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar and CPO Usman Akram Gondal for maintaining complete peace during the most sensitive days of Muharram-ul-Harram.

In a statement issued here, he said that Muharram is actually the litmus test of the capabilities of the Divisional and District administration who successfully maintained complete peace during these days in close liaison with the patriotic religious leaders.

He said that it was very encouraging that due to the well-conceived policies and close liaison between the religious leaders and administration, not even a single untoward incident was reported from any part of the division. He paid best tribute to the vision and administrative expertise, acumen of administration and assured that the business community would continue to extend full support to the administration in maintaining peace and religious tranquillity for the best interest of the nation and the country.