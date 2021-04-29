FCCI congratulates Farrukh Habib on his appointment as Minister of State

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed has congratulated Mian Farrukh Habib on his appointment as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and said that he will strive hard to resolve problems of Faisalabad city effectively after joining the Federal cabinet.

The FCCI President said that although Mian Farrukh Habib had earlier tried his best to solve the problems of business and industrial community of this city, yet now he would be able to raise the issues of Faisalabad directly in the federal cabinet.

He said that Faisalabad had always played a key role in Pakistan's economic development. He said that now being the Minister of State for the most important institution like Information and Broadcasting, Mian Farrukh Habib would not only highlight the issues of Faisalabad city in the cabinet but he would also be able to take practical decisions for their solution.

He also invited Mian Farrukh Habib to visit Faisalabad Chamber.