FCCI Congratulates General Asim Munir On His Elevation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Rehan Naseem Bharara has congratulated General Asim Munir on his elevation to the most prestigious and top most army rank of Field Marshal.
In a message here on Wednesday, FCCI Chief said that Pak armed forces under the sagacious leadership of General Asim Munir repulsed the cowardly attack of India with unmatched professionalism and spirit of martyrdom.
“It has made this war an unforgettable part of the global history of wars”, he said and added that it has also promoted Pakistan as a responsible country in the world.
He said that General Asim Munir responded to the Indian attack with extreme responsibility and hence he deserved the rank of Field Marshal.
“This decision also enjoys public support”, he said and added that Pak forces have now been included among the top line forces capable of responsibly handling the latest and emerging war technologies.
