FCCI Congratulates Nation On Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has congratulated the nation on 78th Independence Day of Pakistan and said that "we must pledge on this day to make collaborated efforts for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan"
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has congratulated the nation on 78th Independence Day of Pakistan and said that "we must pledge on this day to make collaborated efforts for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan".
In his special message on the eve of Independence Day, he said that "our forefathers had given unprecedented sacrifices to earn independence". He said "this day has doubled our pleasures as we are not rejoicing our Independence Day but also celebrating the unmatched victory in “Maarka-e-Haq” against India.
Bharara said "our armed forces, under the dynamic leadership of Field Marshal Hafiz Asim Munir, had not only proved their military supremacy but also achieved successes on the diplomatic front".
He said that now Pakistan is fully prepared to start a new journey to earn economic sustainability and hopefully it would be included in the developed countries very soon.
Bharara underlined the environmental challenges and said that Pakistan’s share in global warming is negligible but it is included among the most affected countries. He urged the Pakistani youth to plant at least one sapling on Independence Day instead of indulging in the dangerous stunts of one-wheeling and playing honks.
“Extensive plantation is necessary to make Pakistan a lush green country and thwart the looming threats of floods and other calamities”, he concluded.
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts
UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties
Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in fiel ..
Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet after clearance from UAE
Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee passes away at 88
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
FCCI congratulates nation on Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Minister promises medical education promotion under Punjab CM’s vision3 minutes ago
-
Green Bus Service: Sites under review in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
Secretary PHE stresses efforts for sustainable water supply solutions in Gwadar3 minutes ago
-
Manserha police arrest suspects in young man’s murder case3 minutes ago
-
Agriculture varsity, Bait-ul-Mal organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day5 hours ago
-
Special traffic plan issued for Murree on Independence Day5 hours ago
-
Kashmir to observe Pakistan 78th independence day with great zeal; AJK PM5 hours ago
-
CPEC symbol of Pakistan-China Friendship: Deputy Chairman Senate5 hours ago
-
WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Maarka-e-Haq’ theme5 hours ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor House5 hours ago