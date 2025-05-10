Open Menu

FCCI Congratulates PM, COAS For Strong Response To Indian Aggression

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 07:50 PM

FCCI congratulates PM, COAS for strong response to Indian aggression

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara congratulated the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and their teams for delivering a strong yet measured response to India's recent aggression.

In a statement here on Saturday, the FCCI Chief praised the leadership for their patience and resilience by acknowledging the decisive action taken by the Pak military to defend the nation against India's cowardly attacks which targeted innocent civilians.

He said that the Pak army with the support of public retaliated by targeting Indian military positions during daylight, specifically those used for aggressive actions against Pakistan.

He highlighted the professionalism and responsibility shown by the Pak army in adhering to international law and ensured that only military targets were hit while avoiding civilian casualties.

He also praised General Asim Munir for emerging as a national hero during this critical security challenge. He also recognized his bravery, leadership and tactical acumen.

Naseem Bharara assured that both business community and nation stand united in their unwavering support for Pak armed forces in the challenging times.

Recent Stories

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

22 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

43 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

1 hour ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

1 hour ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

2 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

4 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan