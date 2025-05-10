FCCI congratulates PM, COAS for strong response to Indian aggression

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara congratulated the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and their teams for delivering a strong yet measured response to India's recent aggression.

In a statement here on Saturday, the FCCI Chief praised the leadership for their patience and resilience by acknowledging the decisive action taken by the Pak military to defend the nation against India's cowardly attacks which targeted innocent civilians.

He said that the Pak army with the support of public retaliated by targeting Indian military positions during daylight, specifically those used for aggressive actions against Pakistan.

He highlighted the professionalism and responsibility shown by the Pak army in adhering to international law and ensured that only military targets were hit while avoiding civilian casualties.

He also praised General Asim Munir for emerging as a national hero during this critical security challenge. He also recognized his bravery, leadership and tactical acumen.

Naseem Bharara assured that both business community and nation stand united in their unwavering support for Pak armed forces in the challenging times.