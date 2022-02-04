FCCI delegation calls on Shibli Fraz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) headed by President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh, called on Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Friday.

Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary Chairman Pakistan Economic Conference Committee and Engineer Asim Munir Chairman FCCI Standing Committee accompanied him.

Federal Minister appreciated the idea of Pakistan Economic Conference and hoped that it would set a new dimension for the sustained and futuristic development of Pakistan.

He said that due to coronavirus pandemic, unprecedented increase in the oil prices has posed a serious threat to the economies. "However Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced innovative policies to overcome the emerging challenges", he said and added that it helped Pakistan to nail down the emergent economic problems. He said that our growth rate is comparatively much better than the other developing countries and world institutions have also endorsed it.

He said that the ministry of science and technology is fully prepared to play its proactive role in the up gradation of the industrial sector on modern scientific lines.

He also assured that his ministry would fully participate and play its role in making the Pakistan Economic Conference organized by the FCCI a complete success. He said that chairman Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has been directed to participate in this conference and extend maximum facility to the industrialists intending to adopt modern and emerging technologies. He also appreciated the presentation given at the Pakistan Economic Conference and gave some innovative tips to make it more effective and productive for Pakistan.

Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI said that Faisalabad is playing a key role in the overall economic development of Pakistan. "This city is contributing 45 percent share in the total textile export of Pakistan while it is also catering to the 80 percent domestic clothing needs of the country", he said.

He also extended an invitation to Shibli Faraz to participate in the Pakistan Economic Conference scheduled to be held from March 18 to 20.