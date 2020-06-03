FCCI delegation condoles with RPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) ::A delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) headed by its President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan visited Regional Police Officer Raja Riffat Mukhtar and condoled with him over sad demise of his younger brother Raja Nighat Mukhtar.

They prayed rest for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

Chaudhary Talat Mahmood, Hajji Muhammad Abid, Babar Shahzad, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, Qaiser Shams, Muhammad Aslam and Yasir Rafique were also present.