FCCI delegation to meet minister for up-gradation of PESSI hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) : A delegation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will meet Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan to seek up-gradation of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Hospital, Madina Town and increase in medical facilities for industrial workers.

Addressing the first meeting of the Monitoring and Advisory board of PESSI Hospital, FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam said that Faisalabad was the third largest city of the country.

He said there was only one major hospital in Madina Town for industrial workers.

He assured hospital medical superintendent that he would also contact the government officials concerned for immediate recruitment of specialist doctors in addition to provision of necessary medical equipment for the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Mumtaz Sheikh told the meeting that up-gradation of hospital was in progress and 16 dialyses machines would also be installed in the hospital.