Open Menu

FCCI Delivers Rs1.5 Million To Widow Of Its Cashier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM

FCCI delivers Rs1.5 million to widow of its cashier

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has emerged as one of the best staff friendly organizations by taking care of the families of its deceased employees, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has emerged as one of the best staff friendly organizations by taking care of the families of its deceased employees, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI.

He was addressing a function after delivering a cheque for Rs.1.5 million to the widow of FCCI cashier Rana Sanaullah.

He said that human life is priceless but the FCCI tried its optimum best to safeguard the financial interest of the families of expired staff members.

He paid best tribute to the dedicated services of Rana Sanauallh and assured his widow that he was ready for any advice and consultation on the safe investment of the financial support.

Preferably this amount should be invested to generate a permanent source of income so that she could meet her monthly expenses efficiently, he added.

He also appreciated the services of the Deputy Secretary Finance FCCI Bilal Sharif for efficiently processing the case of Rana Sanaullah.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Rana SanaUllah Chamber Commerce Industry Best Million

Recent Stories

Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 co ..

Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal yea ..

7 minutes ago
 ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings

ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings

7 minutes ago
 PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet polic ..

PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet policies to prevent obesity”

7 minutes ago
 IHC seeks arguments in audio leak case

IHC seeks arguments in audio leak case

7 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 1316 connections over default

WASA disconnects 1316 connections over default

7 minutes ago
 Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities ..

Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela

16 minutes ago
Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

16 minutes ago
 UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming ..

UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM of Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pa ..

Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pakistan- Belarus diplomatic tie ..

16 minutes ago
 c

C

16 minutes ago
 WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, D ..

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects

25 minutes ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan