FCCI delivers Rs1.5 million to widow of its cashier

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has emerged as one of the best staff friendly organizations by taking care of the families of its deceased employees, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has emerged as one of the best staff friendly organizations by taking care of the families of its deceased employees, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI.

He was addressing a function after delivering a cheque for Rs.1.5 million to the widow of FCCI cashier Rana Sanaullah.

He said that human life is priceless but the FCCI tried its optimum best to safeguard the financial interest of the families of expired staff members.

He paid best tribute to the dedicated services of Rana Sanauallh and assured his widow that he was ready for any advice and consultation on the safe investment of the financial support.

Preferably this amount should be invested to generate a permanent source of income so that she could meet her monthly expenses efficiently, he added.

He also appreciated the services of the Deputy Secretary Finance FCCI Bilal Sharif for efficiently processing the case of Rana Sanaullah.