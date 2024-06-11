FCCI demands broadening tax base

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) had demanded broadening the tax base by bringing non-taxpaying entities into the tax net.

In a statement here on Tuesday, FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq said that the current Final Tax Regime (FTR) benefits the exporters and national economy. "Under the existing FTR, exporters pay taxes regardless of profit or loss", he said and added that this system offers predictability and brings a business-friendly environment.

He further emphasized that the FTR regime has demonstrably benefited Pakistan’s export industry and consequently the national economy.

He said that the proposed changes in the tax regime would discourage exports and reduce foreign exchange earnings. These changes would also add complexities and make Pakistani exports less competitive in global markets, he added.

He stressed the need to reconsider tax regime changes in the best interest of the country and nation. He said that the government should focus on broadening the tax base. This approach would ensure a fairer and more sustainable tax collection system without jeopardizing the export sector, he added.