FCCI demands early completion of new master plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq has demanded Divisional Commissioner Shahid Niaz and Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh to give a final date for completion of the new master plan.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the master plan was facing delay due to different reasons. An initial briefing on the proposed draft of the plan was given in the FCCI, but no progress had been witnessed to finalize its draft, it added.

The FCCI president said that it was assured that the final draft would be shared with the chamber after removing identified discrepancies and incorporating issues and problems of the business community.

He said that the master plan was important for a comprehensive and futuristic planning of the city, but it is yet to be finalized.

He requested the divisional commissioner to direct Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to share the proposed draft immediately so that the stakeholders could give their input to make it a comprehensive document for the future and sustained uplift of Faisalabad.