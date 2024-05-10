FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector

Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Sajjad Arshad has demanded a special incentive package for the poultry sector to drag it out from the prevailing situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Sajjad Arshad has demanded a special incentive package for the poultry sector to drag it out from the prevailing situation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that different segments made progress by exploiting the natural phenomena of demand and supply. “Poultry sector also made progress without any financial support from the government,” he said and added that it was providing cheap protein to the financially starved masses at affordable rates.

He said that governments turn eyes when any sector is in crisis but start undue intervention when a sector is earning profit due to the globally acknowledged principle of supply and demand. He warned that the government must allow the market forces to fix the prices. He said that in the prevailing situation, the government should help the poultry sector by announcing a financial package. He said that if the current situation continues, investment of billions of rupees will go to the drain and thousands of workers would lose their jobs.