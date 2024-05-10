Open Menu

FCCI Demands Incentive Package For Poultry Sector

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 08:08 PM

FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector

Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Sajjad Arshad has demanded a special incentive package for the poultry sector to drag it out from the prevailing situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Sajjad Arshad has demanded a special incentive package for the poultry sector to drag it out from the prevailing situation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that different segments made progress by exploiting the natural phenomena of demand and supply. “Poultry sector also made progress without any financial support from the government,” he said and added that it was providing cheap protein to the financially starved masses at affordable rates.

He said that governments turn eyes when any sector is in crisis but start undue intervention when a sector is earning profit due to the globally acknowledged principle of supply and demand. He warned that the government must allow the market forces to fix the prices. He said that in the prevailing situation, the government should help the poultry sector by announcing a financial package. He said that if the current situation continues, investment of billions of rupees will go to the drain and thousands of workers would lose their jobs.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Progress Chamber Market Commerce From Government Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

TTP should be handled through coordination with Af ..

TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua

3 minutes ago
 ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day ..

ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi

5 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for vari ..

PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country

5 minutes ago
 PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance i ..

PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana ..

5 minutes ago
 SBP provides practicable foundation for eliminatio ..

SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager

4 minutes ago
 AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-b ..

AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani

5 minutes ago
Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal t ..

Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial

28 minutes ago
 Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamles ..

Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation

28 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar

Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar

20 minutes ago
 Teenager drowns in canal

Teenager drowns in canal

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate ..

Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saud ..

19 minutes ago
 RTO teams visit city, cantt areas to encourage ret ..

RTO teams visit city, cantt areas to encourage retailers to register for ‘Taji ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan