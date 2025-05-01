FCCI demands modernization of labor welfare institutions to empower workers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has demanded modernization of labor welfare institutions to empower the workers by resolving their genuine issues.

Addressing a meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on Art & Culture held in connection with International Labour Day, Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Gucha highlighted the interconnection of rights and responsibilities.

He said that social security and labor welfare institutions would have to play a very dynamic and active role in accordance with the requirements of the present era to provide basic facilities to the workers.

He said that that it is the employer’s duty to care for their labor force and on the same time it is imperative for the workers to fulfill their responsibilities with diligence, honesty and dedication.

He discussed the changing industrial landscape and said that new machinery requires skilled operators but there is currently a shortage of appropriately trained labor.

He appealed to the government to initiate on-the-job training programs to equip workers with necessary skills to operate modern equipment.

Former FCCI Senior Vice President and Co-Convener of the Committee Farooq Yousaf said that Faisalabad’s growth has been driven by its hardworking labor force.

He quoted the Islamic teachings to highlight the moral and ethical obligations of the employers towards their workers and stressed the need to provide all possible facilities.

He also underlined the importance of skill development and said that improved labor proficiency would not only increase productivity but also enhance product quality which would reciprocally boost the exports.

Dr. Jafar Mubarak Committee Convener stressed the need to adhere to Islamic values and ILO standards concerning labor rights.

He appealed to departments dealing with labor to take proactive steps in skill development particularly in rural areas.

He pointed out that despite their hard work the rural women are often not counted among formal labor forces. He also paid tribute to these "nameless workers" on the occasion of Labour Day.

Mohtarma Dur Shehwar, Nadia Shameem, Tariq Qureshi and M. Faisal also spoke on the occasion.